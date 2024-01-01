Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Materazzi: Lukaku must regret leaving Inter Milan

Materazzi: Lukaku must regret leaving Inter Milan
Materazzi: Lukaku must regret leaving Inter Milan
Materazzi: Lukaku must regret leaving Inter MilanAction Plus
Inter Milan great Marco Materazzi says Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku should regret leaving the Nerazzurri.

After last season's loan with Roma, Lukaku is now being linked with AC Milan and Napoli.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Lukaku has gone round the houses, we’ll see where he ends up this time, but he is the one who always makes the decision,” said Materazzi.

“The fact remains, so far the only place he won anything was at Inter. He was happy there, he should regret leaving and admit it was a mistake.

“Things have changed now, we have Marcus Thuram who is one of the best strikers in Italy along with Lautaro Martinez, we signed Mehdi Taremi and have a very strong squad. The regrets are certainly for Lukaku to have, not Inter.”

 

 

 

Mentions
Serie ALukaku RomeluMaterazzi MarcoInterChelseaAC MilanAS RomaNapoliPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan open Chelsea talks for Lukaku
Chelsea striker Lukaku discusses Saudi; drops Napoli hint
AC Milan locked in Chelsea talks for Lukaku