Materazzi: Lukaku must regret leaving Inter Milan

Inter Milan great Marco Materazzi says Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku should regret leaving the Nerazzurri.

After last season's loan with Roma, Lukaku is now being linked with AC Milan and Napoli.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Lukaku has gone round the houses, we’ll see where he ends up this time, but he is the one who always makes the decision,” said Materazzi.

“The fact remains, so far the only place he won anything was at Inter. He was happy there, he should regret leaving and admit it was a mistake.

“Things have changed now, we have Marcus Thuram who is one of the best strikers in Italy along with Lautaro Martinez, we signed Mehdi Taremi and have a very strong squad. The regrets are certainly for Lukaku to have, not Inter.”