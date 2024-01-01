DONE DEAL: Conte thrilled with Napoli signing Lukaku "I'd put my hand in fire for him"

Napoli have completed the signing of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has penned a three-year contract with Napoli, who have paid a fee of €30m plus bonuses.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of their Serie A clash with Parma, coach Antonio Conte said today: "I hope to have him available today and tomorrow, even the day after tomorrow because in the morning we train to get him in tune with the rest of the team. He will come with us without any special things.

"What can I say about Romelu, he is an atypical centre-forward, when I had him... usually the big ones are usually also slow or you use them in the area as a target but they don't have great legs to exploit the pitch.

"I have always called Romelu an American football player: he is 1.90m but very fast. He is a powerful player, we need both someone who can hold up, make us go up, find combinations, at the same time have a player who attacks the spaces and does damage. That is why I consider him a bit unique, having said that he is a good guy, I would put my hand in the fire for him, and he knows the responsibility he has towards me, towards Napoli and towards the fans. But he is a good guy.

"Now I am much calmer and happier."