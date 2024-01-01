Berardi announces Sassuolo January exit plans

Domenico Berardi has announced he intends to leave Serie B Sassuolo in January.

The striker has long resisted big club offers to remain with Sassuolo, but now wants to leave in search of a Champions League experience.

On why he has chosen to stay with Sassuolo, he said, “I didn’t feel mature enough until 26-27. I always wanted to play, and I didn’t like rotations.

“Perhaps I didn’t entirely believe in myself. I always wanted to be a starter, but it’s not possible at a top club. I have regrets, but I’ve understood and I’ve been ready for a new adventure for two or three years.

“When I play at San Siro, for example, I live my childhood dream, and I give my best to prove I can always stay in a place like this.

“Atalanta wanted me three years ago, but I said no because I thought I was not suited to their playing style, especially physically,” he continued.

“Last year, I wanted to join Juventus, but the club’s didn’t reach an agreement and I was upset. I argued with the club because it was the right moment. However, I turned the page and resumed training with Sassuolo.”

On his plans, Berardi told Gazzetta.it: “It’s been the same for the last three years. Hear the Champions League music from the pitch. It’s a deep ambition that I want to fulfil.

“If I get back to my best shape with Sassuolo and an appropriate offer arrives in January, I’ll leave.

“Otherwise, I’ll be the best version of Berardi and I’ll work to get in shape and stay at the club until June. As usual, we’ll see and assess everything with the club.”