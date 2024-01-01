Man Utd, Barcelona watching Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Europe's biggest clubs are watching Atalanta midfielder Ederson this season.

The 25-year-old has started this season with one assist in six competitive games.

Now TNT Sports Brasil reports there major interest in Éderson.

Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester United and Newcastle are keen on Atalanta's key midfielder.

Atalanta signed Éderson from Salernitana in the summer of 2022. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 96 competitive appearances since then.

Éderson is on a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.

The midfielder has two caps for Brazil on his record.