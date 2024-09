Sassuolo chief exec Giovanni Carnevali is a target for AS Roma.

Roma are seeking a new chief exec after the resignation of Lina Soukoulou.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Roma president Dan Friedkin has been recommeded Carnevali by trusted confidants.

The Italian has been running Sassuolo since 2014, where he has successfully built multiple teams.

No approach from Roma has been made, but Friedkin is now planning a move for Carnevali.