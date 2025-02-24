Bayern Munich powerbroker Hoeness declares Wirtz hopes

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich powerbroker Uli Hoeness admits he wants to see Florian Wirtz signed this summer.

The Germany attacker helped Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season and has Europe's biggest clubs chasing his signature.

Wirtz is regarded highly inside Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Manchester City chiefs see the youngster as an ideal successor for veteran Kevin de Bruyne.

However, Hoeness has hopes Bayern can convince Wirtz to remain in Germany should he choose to leave Bayer this summer.

Bayern's honorary president told Kicker: "I've said this many times before: I would like Florian Wirtz. But it's only a wish, because you're asking me." 

Wirtz's deal with Bayer runs to 2027.

