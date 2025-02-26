Tribal Football
Man City among major clubs watching Cesc progress as Como coach

Carlos Volcano
Como coach Cesc Fabregas is attracting interest from bigger clubs.

Cesc has guided Como to mid-table so far in his first season as a Serie A coach.

Il Messaggero says the Spaniard is attracting interest from bigger clubs.

Manchester City are considering Cesc if Pep Guardiola chooses to leave early. He is also appreciated by his former club Barcelona, ​​despite rumors that Hansi Flick is about to extend his contract.

Inter and AC Milan are also monitoring the situation, in case Simone Inzaghi and Sérgio Conceição need to be replaced.

Cesc's contract with Como runs until the summer of 2028.

Serie AFabregas CescManchester CityComoBarcelonaAC MilanInterPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
