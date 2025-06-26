Man Utd legend Sheringham warns Amorim, predicts Arsenal win

Teddy Sheringham believes Manchester United will have a tough challenge against Arsenal on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

The Red Devils will kick off their 2025-26 campaign by hosting the Gunners, a challenging opener for under-pressure manager Ruben Amorim.

Sheringham fears that a loss could leave his former club in disarray. "United are signing players and getting ready for a much different season this year than last year, but they must have those concerns on their mind at the moment,” he told The Mirror.

"It really is a horrible game for them to start the season. If the result is bad, if the scoreline is bad, things can escalate very quickly over there.

"If Arsenal go up there and roll United over and if they’re comfortable, get an early goal, a second before half-time, maybe even a third or fourth in the second half?

"If Arsenal really roll them over, United fans are going to be putting the pressure on Amorim from the get-go."

Manchester United will travel to Sweden and the USA for two pre-season tours before returning to England to begin their Premier League campaign.