Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio

Paul Vegas
Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson are among ten players Chelsea are prepared to sell this summer.

The Athletic says Chelsea are eager to sell as many as ten senior players to help boost manager Enzo Maresca's owner summer transfer plans.

Jackson and Madueke are now available, with the majority of players who spent last season on-loan also up for sale.

Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling can all go, along with Carney Chukwuemeka and Renato Veiga.

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, like Jackson and Madueke, can also leave for the right offer. All three players are now viewed by management as not 'untouchable'.

