Inter Milan captain Lautaro: We're helping Chivu a lot

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has been quickly impressed by new coach Cristian Chivu.

Lautaro was speaking after yesterday's victory over Urawa Reds in their Club World Cup tie.

The striker said: "We studied this match, we knew it would be like this. All ten of them were behind the ball, they left the game out to us and it was a match with many difficulties.

"When we conceded a goal we had to chase, but we continued to play despite the difficulties. We have to improve, with a shot on goal they scored against us and we have to improve a lot.

"We have to give a little more, sometimes dribbling is not enough. We certainly did very well in the second half."

Lautaro added, "Chivu is giving us a lot, we are helping him a lot. We have to give our contribution, the important thing is that we have to believe in everything he tells us. He is an excellent coach, prepared and he surprised me a lot."