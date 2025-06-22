Inter Milan captain Lautaro: We're helping Chivu a lot
Lautaro was speaking after yesterday's victory over Urawa Reds in their Club World Cup tie.
The striker said: "We studied this match, we knew it would be like this. All ten of them were behind the ball, they left the game out to us and it was a match with many difficulties.
"When we conceded a goal we had to chase, but we continued to play despite the difficulties. We have to improve, with a shot on goal they scored against us and we have to improve a lot.
"We have to give a little more, sometimes dribbling is not enough. We certainly did very well in the second half."
Lautaro added, "Chivu is giving us a lot, we are helping him a lot. We have to give our contribution, the important thing is that we have to believe in everything he tells us. He is an excellent coach, prepared and he surprised me a lot."