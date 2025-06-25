Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras

Real Madrid remain determined to close a deal for Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras.

That's according to OkDiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, who was speaking on El Chiringuito.

A former Real Madrid junior, Carreras signed for Benfica last summer from Manchester United.

And Inda is reporting: "They tell me it has been closed. The reason for anger with him from Benfica it's that Real Madrid wanted to pay it (the fee) in installments and Benfica in cash.

"Real Madrid, I think, has gotten it's way.

"Alvaro Carreras will earn 3.5 million (euros) net per season and signs for 5 years. I don't know if he will have a signing bonus, but the agreement is very close."