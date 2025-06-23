Inter Milan midfielder Sucic: Chivu speaks to you directly

Petar Sucic has enjoyed his first days with Inter Milan coach Cristiano Chivu.

The midfielder has quickly impressed in his first appearances for Inter since his arrival from Dinamo Zagreb.

Asked about new coach Chivu, Sucic said from Inter's Club World Cup camp: "He loves what he does and transmits it: you can see it in the precision he uses in every single training session. I noticed another important quality, his frankness: he speaks directly, he says what he thinks to your face.

"He doesn't mince words, he gets to the point. At the moment he hasn't asked me anything specific, but only to create harmony with his teammates and to... understand. To understand how he wants to play, to understand how to train, to understand where I've arrived, in short."

Of his own hopes, Sucic also said: "When they say I'm the new Brozo (Marcelo Brozovic), I answer that I just want to be myself. The best version of myself. I can play as number 6 or number 8, mezzala as they say in Italy, but I can also be in the most central position.

"I try to be a modern and versatile player and for Inter I do everything that is needed, also because I am in the best midfield in the world. Whichever side you turn, there is quality."