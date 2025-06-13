Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Capello: De Bruyne sure to make big difference for Napoli
Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello believes Kevin de Bruyne will thrive with Napoli in Serie A.

De Bruyne completed his move to Napoli from Manchester City on Thursday.

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “He’s a Champions League-level signing, with Ballon d’Or quality.

“With the slower pace of Serie A, he’ll make a real difference and bring added experience in Europe. I’m less convinced by the idea of bringing Yunus Musah, especially if he’s meant to replace Frank Anguissa. If, as it seems, the Cameroonian was to leave Serie A, it would be a significant loss.

“The Musah we saw at Milan doesn’t seem to be on the same level, even if Conte himself wants him,” continued Capello.

“If I were in Napoli’s shoes, I’d focus mainly on two more additions: a centre-back and a quality, creative winger.”

