Maresca admits Chelsea must buy; coy on Maignan bid

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he'd like to make a new winger addition this summer.

Maresca, however, was coy about his goalkeeper options after having an offer for AC Milan No1 Mike Maignan turned down last week.

Ahead of tonight's Club World Cup opener against LAFC, he said: "Jadon is not with us. So for sure that is a position that probably we need to do something.

"Also because, Misha (Mudryk) is not with us. At this moment we have Noni (Madueke), Pedro (Neto) and Ty (George) as proper wingers. So for sure something is going to happen."

Meanwhile, asked about their attempt for Maignan, Maresca also said: "Robert (Sanchez) is the number one, we have Filip (Jorgensen) as number two.

"(Mike) Penders joins us in the next few weeks to analyse, judge him and take a final decision. Then for Maignan or different players, I don't think it's worth talking about them."