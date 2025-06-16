Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd make sale decision between Hojlund and Zirkzee
Alejandro Garnacho makes Erik ten Hag reunion decision
Man United working on £38 million striker sale
LaLiga promotion showdown: Real Oviedo and Mirandes face-off

Maresca admits Chelsea must buy; coy on Maignan bid

Paul Vegas
Maresca admits Chelsea must buy; coy on Maignan bid
Maresca admits Chelsea must buy; coy on Maignan bidAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he'd like to make a new winger addition this summer.

Maresca, however, was coy about his goalkeeper options after having an offer for AC Milan No1 Mike Maignan turned down last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of tonight's Club World Cup opener against LAFC, he said: "Jadon is not with us. So for sure that is a position that probably we need to do something.

"Also because, Misha (Mudryk) is not with us. At this moment we have Noni (Madueke), Pedro (Neto) and Ty (George) as proper wingers. So for sure something is going to happen."

Meanwhile, asked about their attempt for Maignan, Maresca also said: "Robert (Sanchez) is the number one, we have Filip (Jorgensen) as number two.

"(Mike) Penders joins us in the next few weeks to analyse, judge him and take a final decision. Then for Maignan or different players, I don't think it's worth talking about them."

Mentions
Serie AMaignan MikeChelseaAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Makelele understands Chelsea going for AC Milan keeper Maignan
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd
Mike Maignan sends ultimatum to AC Milan over Chelsea move