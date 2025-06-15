AC Milan preparing bid for Liverpool striker Nunez

AC Milan are preparing a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international has been put up for sale by Liverpool this summer after they refused to do business with Al-Nassr for the striker in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says new Milan sports chief Igli Tare is seeking a new striker addition and is a fan of Nunez.

Napoli and Al-Hilal are also interested in Nunez this summer.

For their part, Liverpool are seeking to sell for around €40-45m.