Arsenal and Bologna continue to haggle over Calafiori terms

Arsenal’s ongoing talks over Riccardo Calafiori have not neared a conclusion as yet.

The Gunners are pushing hard to conclude a deal with Bologna for the stylish defender.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal have put in a proposal of £40m up front and add-ons, plus a sell-on clause.

However, Bologna are thought to want more money up front as part of the deal.

Calafiori’s agent Alessandro Lucci is working to mediate between both parties.

The player wants to make the move, despite interest from Juventus in his homeland.