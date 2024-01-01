Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Arsenal and Bologna continue to haggle over Calafiori terms

Arsenal and Bologna continue to haggle over Calafiori terms
Arsenal and Bologna continue to haggle over Calafiori terms
Arsenal and Bologna continue to haggle over Calafiori termsAction Plus
Arsenal’s ongoing talks over Riccardo Calafiori have not neared a conclusion as yet.

The Gunners are pushing hard to conclude a deal with Bologna for the stylish defender.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal have put in a proposal of £40m up front and add-ons, plus a sell-on clause.

However, Bologna are thought to want more money up front as part of the deal.

Calafiori’s agent Alessandro Lucci is working to mediate between both parties.

The player wants to make the move, despite interest from Juventus in his homeland.

Mentions
Serie ACalafiori RiccardoArsenalBolognaJuventusPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna ponder swap option for Arsenal target Calafiori
Ex-Juventus chief Moggi defends Spalletti, blames Gravina for Italy Euros flop
Bologna accept Calafiori and Zirkzee leaving for Premier League