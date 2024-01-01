Ex-Juventus chief Moggi defends Spalletti, blames Gravina for Italy Euros flop

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi says FIGC president Gabriele Gravina must take responsibility for Italy's poor Euros performance.

At the same time, Moggi has absolved Italy coach Luciano Spalletti of any blame.

He told Elleradio: "We have a president who does not know how to lead Italian football. It would be enough to put a provision on the part of the Federation so that the players can play in Italy, get their training bones and give something more to the national team.

"Take the (Riccardo) Calafiori case: he had to go to play in Switzerland. And now he will go directly to the Premier League to Arsenal right."

Moggi continued by accusing Gravina again: "He was smart: he felt in danger and brought forward the expiry of his mandate to March 2025 in order to end the discussions about him and have the time necessary to reach an agreement with the National League Amateurs, whose vote is often decisive in becoming president of the Football Federation."

Finally Moggi absolved Spalletti: "He chose the best players in the championship, which is an unedifying championship and is the third or fourth in Europe. The fault is not his, but the president's. A new coach could only arrive if he arrived a new president, for now I think Spalletti will remain.

"Probably someone in the government understood that something wasn't working and abolished this growth decree, so foreign players will go back to costing the same as Italian ones. Maybe this way our championship will improve."