Bologna ponder swap option for Arsenal target Calafiori
Arsenal may find a way to recoup the money spent on Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

The Gunners are in line to do a deal to bring the Italian international to the Emirates Stadium.

Per The Standard, if Bologna allow Calafiori to leave, Arsenal would sell Jakub Kiwior to finance the move.

Now Bologna may be able to help Arsenal with this deal in more ways than one.

The Italian club are among a few sides, including Juventus and Inter Milan, who want to sign Kiwior.

If the swap does happen, it would be done as two separate deals for financial purposes.

