Bologna accept Calafiori and Zirkzee leaving for Premier League

Bologna have accepted they will lose star pair Riccardo Calafiori and Josh Zirkzee to the Premier League.

Manchester United have agreed to meet Zirkzee's €40m buyout clause and also agent Kia Joorabchian's €15m commission. Personal terms have also been settled.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have had an offer of €50m offer accepted by Bologna for Italy defender Calafiori.

Juventus were also in talks, but they couldn't compete with Arsenal's spending power.

As such, despite qualifying for the Champions League, Bologna will lose Zirkzee and Calafiori in the coming days for €90m.