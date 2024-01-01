Bove agent: He's delighted with Fiorentina choice - though Forest was a hot option

The agent of Edouardo Bove says he is happy with his move to Fiorentina.

The midfielder left Roma for the Viola over the summer.

Diego Tavano told Radio FirenzeViola: "It's been a strange summer for Bove. We can't explain why, but there was no room for him in Roma and so we started looking around.

"There were several options: the hottest was Nottingham, but also Ligue 1. Having brought (Amir) Richardson first during the summer, I understood that Fiorentina had something important to say. There's a great history in Florence as well as a serious club with a high-level project, as Viola Park demonstrates.

"It's clear that you all know Bove's connection with Roma: he grew up there and leaving your favorite team inevitably leaves you with a lot of sadness. But then you enter an important context like Florence, where you know you can grow, so he's really happy. He knows he's made the right choice.

"We're talking about an intelligent guy, with his head on his shoulders and who knows what he wants. He has already metabolised this detachment."