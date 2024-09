Galatasaray are closing on a deal for Roma winger Nicola Zalewski.

The Poland international has approved a move to Istanbul, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

Gala has until Friday night to close an agreement when the Turkish transfer deadline is due to fall.

Zalewski has agreed a five-year deal with Gala worth €2m-a-season. It's now down to the two clubs to settle on a fee.

Roma are seeking €8-9m to sell this week.