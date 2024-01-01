Totti unconvinced by Roma market work

Tribal Football
AS Roma great Francesco Totti admits he was unimpressed by their summer market.

Roma made several additions and managed to keep hold of Paulo Dybala.

But Totti says: "Convincing transfer window? Yes and no. After all the mess, they risked it all.

“Now it’s up to (Daniele) De Rossi to put them on the pitch and make them give their best. We’ve often spoken over the last month, and he is happy with what he’s doing. He’ll try to do more because he didn’t expect such a poor start. He has the mentality and the desire to improve.

“Many clubs signed reinforcements, especially the biggest ones. Juventus are the team that tried to make the most important signings.”

