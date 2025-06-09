Tribal Football
Al-Hilal ready to turn to Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Al-Hilal ready to turn to Sporting CP striker Gyokeres Action Plus
Al-Hilal are ready to pay the clause of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Al-Hilal are turning to the Swede after failing to convince Victor Osimhen about a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal were willing to meet Osimhen's €75m buyout clause, but the Napoli-owned striker has rejected their approach.

Instead, Foot Mercato says the Saudis are now turning to Gyokeres.

The Swede's contract carries a €100m clause, though Sporting are willing to sell for €60-70m.

And even if Sporting choose to up their valuation when Al-Hilal make contact, the SPL giants won't blink and will meet their asking price.

