Al-Hilal ready to turn to Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
Al-Hilal are ready to pay the clause of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.
Al-Hilal are turning to the Swede after failing to convince Victor Osimhen about a move to the Saudi Pro League.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Al-Hilal were willing to meet Osimhen's €75m buyout clause, but the Napoli-owned striker has rejected their approach.
Instead, Foot Mercato says the Saudis are now turning to Gyokeres.
The Swede's contract carries a €100m clause, though Sporting are willing to sell for €60-70m.
And even if Sporting choose to up their valuation when Al-Hilal make contact, the SPL giants won't blink and will meet their asking price.