Galatasaray are ready to pay what it takes to sign permanently on-loan Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

After a superb season on-loan in Turkey, where he has won the Turkish Cup and is on the brink of winning the championship, Osimhen is wanted by Gala in a permanent deal.

Fanatik says Gala are prepared to pay his €75m buyout clause and talks are now underway with Napoli over the payment method.

Indeed, negotiations are at the stage where the outline of an agreement of three installments has been reached. For Osimhen, a package worth €12m-a-year is on the table.

As it stands, Gala could burn off all rivals from the Premier League, Serie A and the Saudi Pro League to sign the Nigeria striker.