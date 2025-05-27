Al-Hilal sudden favourites to land Chelsea, PSG target Osimhen

Al-Hilal have emerged as sudden favourites to land Napoli-owned striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria star has spent the season on-loan with Galatasaray, scoring 25 goals in 29 games, helping the Turkish giants to a League and Cup Double.

Osimhen can be signed for a set fee of €75m, with Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG all interested. However, it's now breaking that he has agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal.

Sky Sports says Al-Hilal have offered Osimhen a three-year contract worth £15m-a-season - net. The player's camp has already given a verbal commitment to the move.

Al-Hilal will now seek permission from Saudi authorities to meet Osimhen's clause, though expect that to be a formality.