Osimhen coy on Galatasaray future; admits fans could be factor

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen insists no decision has been made about his future.

On-loan from Napoli, Osimhen can be signed this summer for a set fee of €75m thanks to a clause in his Azzurri deal.

After winning the Turkish Cup last night against Trabzonspor, Osimhen told Fanatik: "I want to give a big round of applause to the whole team. We are very happy. We fought really well from start to finish.

"We also want to thank the fans: they were incredible throughout the match.

"We were fighting to win three trophies, but we missed out on one. We won one. On Sunday we will fight for the fifth star."

As for his 35 goals this season, an all-time career high, he continued: "The record is obviously wonderful. I thank my teammates, today Yunus (Akgun with three assists) was truly the glue for everyone.

"I'm very happy with the goals I scored, but making history is a great pleasure for me. I will continue to fight."

And on the future, given that at the end of the season he will have to return to Napoli, the Nigerian also said: "I really can't resist the Galatasaray fans. At the end of the season I will have to make a very important decision.

"I want to thank everyone for what I have experienced during this journey, I will make my decision at the end of the season."