Cassano: Roma won't miss overrated Dybala; one sneeze and he's out 15 games

Dybala has agreed personal terms with Al Qadsiah, with the Saudis now in talks with Roma about a fee for the Argentina attacker.
Cassano said on Viva El Futbol: “Dybala is a good player, but he is overrated. He has the press in favour of him who pass him off as a phenomenon. He has a s***ty body, with one sneeze he can sit out 15 games. In Rome you can cry or complain if (Francesco) Totti goes, not if Dybala goes. They are making a mess, but first comes Roma, then De Rossi, then Dybala and the players.
"There is a player like (Matias) Soulé who is much stronger than him in terms of physique, dribbling and personality. He is young, Dybala is 31 years old, if he were a phenomenon Juventus would not have sent him away. Roma can do without him.
"(Domenico) Berardi has played 40 fewer games and 12 fewer goals, and is a year younger. And he did it at Sassuolo. (Fede) Chiesa is a player from Rome, I hope they can sign him."