Cassano: Roma won't miss overrated Dybala; one sneeze and he's out 15 games

Former Roma star Antonio Cassano insists they won't miss Paulo Dybala should he leave.

Dybala has agreed personal terms with Al Qadsiah, with the Saudis now in talks with Roma about a fee for the Argentina attacker.

Cassano said on Viva El Futbol: “Dybala is a good player, but he is overrated. He has the press in favour of him who pass him off as a phenomenon. He has a s***ty body, with one sneeze he can sit out 15 games. In Rome you can cry or complain if (Francesco) Totti goes, not if Dybala goes. They are making a mess, but first comes Roma, then De Rossi, then Dybala and the players. 

"There is a player like (Matias) Soulé who is much stronger than him in terms of physique, dribbling and personality. He is young, Dybala is 31 years old, if he were a phenomenon Juventus would not have sent him away. Roma can do without him. 

"(Domenico) Berardi has played 40 fewer games and 12 fewer goals, and is a year younger. And he did it at Sassuolo. (Fede) Chiesa is a player from Rome, I hope they can sign him."

