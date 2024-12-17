Tribal Football
Agent makes clear Hernandez ambitions with AC Milan
Action Plus
The agent of Theo Hernandez insists he wants to stay with AC Milan.

The fullback has been linked with a move away after disciplinary issues with coach Paulo Fonseca.

Agent Manuel Garcia Quilon was in Milan yesterday and told reporters: “We did not talk about a contract renewal, but about fiscal matters.

“The intention is very clear, which is for him to remain and sign a new deal. We have said it many times.”

On Theo being dropped, Quilon added: “These are not decisions that are down to the player. He respects his teammates and when one player is on the field, the other inevitably isn’t.

“It happened with Rafael Leao too, we must respect the decisions of the coach.”

 

