David announces Lille departure

Jonathan David has announced he is leaving Lille this summer.

Off contract at the end of June, Canada striker David has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Barcelona.

On social media this morning, David confirmed: "I wanted to tell you myself that after so many years at the club it's time for me to say goodbye.

"I've had five wonderful seasons here. I know it hasn't always been easy but I hope that my goals and my celebrations have managed to bring you some joy.

"I would like to thank all of my teammates, all of the coaches - staff, technical, medical team, all of the managers, everyone I have met and spent months with at the club.

"Thank you very much for everything you have given me personally over the years.