Valencia open talks with Roma for Sangare
Valencia have opened talks with Roma prospect Buba Sangaré.
Revelo says Los Che want to take the teen on-loan in January with the option of signing him permanently in June.
Valencia are in the market for a fullback signing and Sangare is a major target.
They are also looking at AC Milan's Spanish fullback Alex Jimenez.
Sangare was born and raised in Elche and joined Roma last summer from Levante for €1.7m.
