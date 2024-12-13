Valencia open talks with Roma for Sangare

Valencia have opened talks with Roma prospect Buba Sangaré.

Revelo says Los Che want to take the teen on-loan in January with the option of signing him permanently in June.

Valencia are in the market for a fullback signing and Sangare is a major target.

They are also looking at AC Milan's Spanish fullback Alex Jimenez.

Sangare was born and raised in Elche and joined Roma last summer from Levante for €1.7m.

