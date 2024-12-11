Tribal Football
Chelsea's Chukwuemeka set to avoid move to AC Milan and join an English side

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea's Chukwuemeka set to avoid move to AC Milan and join an English side
Chelsea's Chukwuemeka set to avoid move to AC Milan and join an English sideAction Plus
Italian giants AC Milan were said to be the front-runners to sign Carney Chukwuemeka this winter.

However, a new report indicates the midfielder is not going to be joining the Rossoneri.

Per football.london, the 21-year-old will not be signing for Milan on loan or permanently.

The Premier League giants are prepared for interest in Chukwuemeka when the window opens.

However, he is most likely to go to another English club, either in the Premier League or Championship.

The Blues would want him to develop in the league and to assess whether he can be first-team material in the future.

