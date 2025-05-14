Osimhen’s brace fires Galatasaray to Turkish Cup title

Victor Osimhen scored two goals as Galatasaray defeated Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Turkish Cup on Wednesday evening.

In the closely fought final at Gaziantep Stadium, the Turkish Super Lig leaders took the lead in the fifth minute through Barıs Alper Yılmaz.

Despite a strong response from the Black Sea Storm, they couldn't equalize and went into the halftime break trailing by one goal.

Just a minute into the second half, the Nigerian international doubled his team's lead with a brilliant volley, then scored again three minutes after the hour mark to complete his brace.

Osimhen has now won his first title in Turkey since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, and he could complete a double if Galatasaray win the league this weekend.