Monza president Galliani: I hope Vieira eventually makes AC Milan return

Monza president Adriano Galliani is happy seeing Genoa coach Patrick Vieira back in Italy.

Galliani signed Vieira as a young player for AC Milan and discussed the Frenchman with Il Secolo XIX.

Vieira back in Serie A?

"He's like a son. My first memory of him is in Cannes, a central midfielder, a big physique and he knew how to play football, smart but thoughtful. I told him: 'Patrick, you're a champion, don't disappoint me'. It wasn't easy to make it at Milan as a young player, but his amazing career confirmed my prediction."

Have you maintained a good relationship?

"Very much. He is still fond of me, he calls me 'dad', even if he is not the only one from that Milan. He had invited me to England when he was at Crystal Palace. I spoke to him a week ago, he is ready, prepared, charged to do well in such an important club. He has coached in the Premier League, in France, now in Italy: working in different nations elevates your sporting culture, the ability to understand situations."

His serenity and calmness are striking.

"Vieira is a gentleman. On the pitch he was tough, tough, off it he is very tender, very sweet, very intelligent. Ancelotti won everywhere, without having to shout. Patrick reminds me of him: sometimes he gets angry, but that's not their style. There are many ways to lead a group, there are those who use an iron fist, those like them who are followed with caresses.

"Nothing is precluded to Vieira, I hope he gets to Milan one day. Now he has everything to save Genoa, but I don't give him advice. 'No advice, I know how to make mistakes myself', goes the proverb. If you follow your brain and heart, every experience teaches you."

