Amorim reveals he will not risk top players against Chelsea ahead of Europa League final

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim spoke to the press ahead of this Friday's clash with Chelsea.

United extended their winless run in the Premier League to an astonishing seven matches on Sunday afternoon in a lackluster performance against West Ham United. Now, travelling to Stamford Bridge they will have the Europa League final on their mind as Amorim looks to rotate his side much like Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Amorim will not risk his best players

Amorim first spoke on whether he's concerned players will be worried about getting injured on Friday and if he will risk his best players.

"It is going to be a massive part, this game to the next one, so we need to perform and they need to perform. That is an important thing.

"If there is a player who has not recovered for this game, and (playing on Friday) would put him at risk for the final, then he will not play.

"But if it is not that situation, he will have a lot of time to recover. We cannot spend eight or nine days without a game before the final. That is a bad thing for the final. We will prepare (properly) for the game."

The United line-up is unknown to Amorim

He then admitted that he does not know his starting eleven as many predict that the Portuguese manager will allow academy stars to try and prove their worth whilst first team players are wrapped in cotton wool.

“Like I said to you, I don’t know (my XI for the final yet),” he continued. “I know the starting XI I am thinking for Chelsea, then I will see.

“Even the way we play there, against Chelsea, I will see it and it’s going to be important for the next one.”

Friday's team selection will not affect the final

Amorim next revealed that that Friday's team selection against the Blues will have no bearing on Wednesday's Europa League final.

"We have to try to recover. The best (way) to prepare for the final is to play the game and then the players have to understand that if you play or don’t play against Chelsea, it means nothing to the final. That is important. I am just preparing for the game at Chelsea. That is my focus. We want to win and we want to perform."

Can Chelsea help United's match sharpness?

Finally, he was asked how Friday can prepare his side for the final and if Chelsea can give his players more sharpness to help performance.

“The best way is to face the game like we should face the game. We need to perform, we need to win points in the Premier League and that is the feeling. We talked about that after West Ham. We need to improve in the way we face competition, stay focused in every moment of the game because, again against West Ham, we had clear situations to score.

"In the first opportunity of West Ham, they score one goal. So, these small details matter. The only way I know how to prepare a final, in the normal game for our league, we must play the same way as a final.”