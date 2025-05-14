Tribal Football
Most Read
Erik ten Hag assist warns Ruben Amorim of Man United 'reality'
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal debut in U15 victory
Rodrygo shuts down Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours: Stop making things up...
Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid

Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record

Shina Oludare
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid recordAction Plus
Kylian Mbappe has broken a 71-year-old Real Madrid record after scoring in Los Blancos' hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Although the visitors took a surprise lead at the Santiago Bernabeu with Martin Valjent's 11th-minute goal, the France international equalized for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 68th minute.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

In doing so, he set a new club record with 28 goals in 32 games in the 2024-25 campaign – the most by a player in his first season for Real Madrid in La Liga history.

Former Spain and Argentina striker Alfredo Di Stéfano held the record for 71 years, after scoring 27 goals during the 1953/54 season.

Mentions
Mbappe KylianDi Stefano AlfredoReal MadridMallorcaLaLigaExclusive