Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record

Kylian Mbappe has broken a 71-year-old Real Madrid record after scoring in Los Blancos' hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Although the visitors took a surprise lead at the Santiago Bernabeu with Martin Valjent's 11th-minute goal, the France international equalized for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 68th minute.

In doing so, he set a new club record with 28 goals in 32 games in the 2024-25 campaign – the most by a player in his first season for Real Madrid in La Liga history.

Former Spain and Argentina striker Alfredo Di Stéfano held the record for 71 years, after scoring 27 goals during the 1953/54 season.