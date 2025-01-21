Agent Giuffredi: Some leave Napoli like Kvara - and then there's what Politano did

Tribal Football
Agent Mario Giuffredi has highlighted Matteo Politano's commitment to Napoli - in contrast to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia was sold by Napoli last to PSG for €75m.

Asked about the deal, Giufredi told Televomero:  "There are those in life who make the choice to leave like what happened to Kvara, and those who do like Politano last year in January.

"I was invited by the president to go there to Arabia for ten days, (president Aurelio) De Laurentiis and I went to negotiate with the sheiks of Al-Shabab who wanted Politano and who would have given him 7 million (euros) a year.

"I have to be honest, the president preferred not to give him away given the difficult moment of the team. Then there was something that the player preferred to stay at Napoli earning half, and it's not for everyone because if you look at half for three years... It's ten million euros.

"He was a boy who preferred the shirt and the city to money, at least even today there is a bit of love and passion even on the part of the players. So Politano did this last year and is also rewarded by the fact that he is getting results and is taking professional satisfaction."

