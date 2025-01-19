Tribal Football
Napoli sporting director Manna pushed about Kvara - and Garnacho
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is tightlipped on their pursuit of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Napoli see Garnacho as a replacement for new PSG signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

But Manna said: "He is not one of our players. We must not get carried away. An important player has left but we must be ready."

On the sale of Kvaratskhelia, he also stated: "You have to ask him. I can say that he asked to be sold. We were working on a complicated renewal but probably the player's expectations and our salary possibilities did not coincide.

"Kvara has written important pages but he is part of the past and now we must be focused on the present and the future."

