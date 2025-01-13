Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Adani: No winners from Kvaratskhelia's Napoli departure
Adani: No winners from Kvaratskhelia's Napoli departure
Former Inter Milan defender Lele Adani feels Napoli coach Antonio Conte was right to announce Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to leave.

Conte confirmed the news on Saturday before victory over Verona.

Adani told Domenico Sportiva: "It seems to me that Conte's words were eloquent and impeccable, he also highlighted the player's seriousness: he has always been a starter, even with lower performances than two years ago.

"Many lose out in this affair: Napoli loses out above all because he is the strongest player in the squad, otherwise PSG would not pay 75 million euros.

"Last year he was used in a weakened way because the agreement for the renewal of the contract was not strongly desired. Having said that, this year he tried to do other things.

"Napoli loses and Conte is weakened: he is a player who needs to be replaced.

"(Dan) Ndoye? If you think that he can be enough to replace Kvara, then the position of the coach is not well understood. It certainly cannot be enough."

