Slot on Liverpool's links with Kvaratskhelia: 99 out of a 100 times rumours aren't true

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken on the club's links with Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Reds are reportedly considering a sensational move for the Napoli star who has a price tag of around €80m (£67m). Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old but the Dutchman has now brushed aside the transfer rumours in his latest press conference.

“What I make of that is that it’s January.

“I think I said after the West Ham game not to disappoint me, please come up with all these clubs and all these players that have interest from us or the ones that don’t play a lot for us to go somewhere else. That is what’s happening now.

“Nine out of 10 times, 99 out of a 100 times, at the end of the window it’s clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true.

“So what can I comment about it? The rumours, keep going for it, but no comments from our side.”