Man Utd, Man City alerted as Napoli coach Conte declares "Kvara wants to leave"

Europe's biggest clubs are on red alert after Napoli coach Antonio Conte announced today that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has demanded a transfer.

With Manchester United, Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG all watching closely, Conte has declared the Georgia star now wants to leave.

"Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club," said Conte.

"I spoke to Khvicha and he confirmed his plan to leave the club immediately.

"There was a contract that was supposed to be renewed. Obviously I didn't do enough to convince both parties to carry on together. I'll take a step back because I can't keep chained up a player who doesn't want to stay."

The 23-year-old winger was key to Napoli winning the Scudetto in 2022/23.

