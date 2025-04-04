Tribal Football
Man Utd scouting Udinese striker Lucca

Manchester United are watching Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca this season.

The Sun says United are seeking a new centre-forward addition for the summer market, with Lucca on their radar.

The youngster has shone this season with Udinese under coach Kosta Runjaic.

Standing at 6ft 7in, Lucca has scored 18 goals over two seasons with the Zebrette.

Udinese would be reluctant to sell, though rate 24 year-old Lucca at £25m and are realistic about his departure, with AC Milan and Juventus also watching developments.

