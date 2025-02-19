Van Hooijdonk: Feyenoord were out but then that idiot Theo Hernandez...

Former Feyenoord striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has mocked AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez after last night's Champions League shock.

Theo was sent off for diving as Feyenoord drew 1-1 at Milan to reach the round of 16 3-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Hooijdonk said on Ziggo Sport: “A battered Feyenoord, with so many injuries and 1-0 down after half a minute... Then suddenly that idiot Theo Hernández arrives to help us.

"An unprecedented result.

"It's fantastic. Also for the whole club. Nobody expected this in such a turbulent period. Nobody."