AC Milan jump ahead of Arsenal, West Ham in De Cuyper interest

Paul Vegas
Arsenal and West Ham are interested in Club Brugge defender Maxim De Cuyper.

Tuttosport says Arsenal, West Ham and Juventus are all interested in the left-back.

However, AC Milan have stolen a march on rivals by opening talks with De Cuyper's agent this week.

The Belgium international has a deal to 2028 with Club Brugge, which rate him in the €25m class.

The left-back has scored one goal and six assists in 38 competitive matches this season.

De Cuyper has scored one goal in six international matches for Belgium.

