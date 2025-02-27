Newcastle midfielder Tonali: AC Milan return could happen

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has left the door open to eventually returning to AC Milan.

Tonali is now in his second season with Newcastle.

He told La Repubblica: “It is difficult, you cannot decide alone. It is a world with a lot of money: for the players and for the clubs. When you say no, there must also be a no from the club.

"In negotiations it is difficult for there to be two nos or two yeses: there is always a yes and a no. In the big teams, with a lot of money at stake, the flag becomes a utopia. With my transfer, on one hand I took away and on the other I gave, helping Milan to keep the balance sheet in the black.

" I grew up and discovered a new country, a new football and a new language. I have no regrets. The idea of ​​returning to Milan one day is there, but it's not the thought when I wake up in the morning."