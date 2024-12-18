Real Madrid hold option for AC Milan fullback Jimenez

Real Madrid hold a buy-back option for AC Milan fullback Alex Jimenez, it has been revealed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says although Milan exercised the option to buy Jimenez after his loan last term, the defender also has a return ticket to Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid have reserved a 'counter-right' for the player that they can exercise in 2025 or 2026.

The full-back is now starting to feature in Milan's first team, starting against Genoa where he completed his first minutes in the league this season.

Jimenez spent much of last season with the Milan Primavera team.