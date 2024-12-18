Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?

Real Madrid hold option for AC Milan fullback Jimenez

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid hold option for AC Milan fullback Jimenez
Real Madrid hold option for AC Milan fullback JimenezAC Milan
Real Madrid hold a buy-back option for AC Milan fullback Alex Jimenez, it has been revealed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says although Milan exercised the option to buy Jimenez after his loan last term, the defender also has a return ticket to Real Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real Madrid have reserved a 'counter-right' for the player that they can exercise in 2025 or 2026. 

The full-back is now starting to feature in Milan's first team, starting against Genoa where he completed his first minutes in the league this season. 

Jimenez spent much of last season with the Milan Primavera team.

Mentions
LaLigaAC MilanReal MadridSerie AJimenez AlejandroFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid hero Kroos talks up improving Serie A
Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"
Valencia open talks with Roma for Sangare