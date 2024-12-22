Arsenal, Man Utd watching Como midfielder Paz

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal and Manchester United are watching Como midfielder Nico Paz.

Paz has been a revelation for promoted Como this season under coach Cesc Fabregas.

A summer arrival from Real Madrid, Paz has been outstanding for Como in his first season of consistent senior football.

Tuttosport says United and Arsenal, along with Inter Milan, are all watching the Argentina international's progress this season.

However, any move away will depend on Real Madrid, which hold a buy-back option in Paz's deal.

