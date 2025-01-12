AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Conceicao; discusses Rashford move

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted they took a gamble sacking Paulo Fonseca and replacing him with Sergio Conceicao.

Ibrahimovic has been criticised over the appointment of former coach Fonseca.

Advertisement Advertisement

“What we wanted was a reaction, to shock the team with this change of coach. The important thing is that the team accepted the way Sergio Conceicao works, he won the Supercoppa, but if we don’t keep that run going, then the Supercoppa will be worth less,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Italia.

“It is important to keep that reaction going and pick up the points to climb the table.”

Ibrahimovic also said: “There are no regrets. When you make your decision, you have to believe in it and we did, but there was a lack of consistency and we had to take a gamble.

“We are a team, we work together and every decision is made together. We all have our own responsibilities and obviously this is a new experience for me, I learn every day, and started at a club where the pressure is always at the maximum. I am not afraid of a challenge, quite the opposite, it fires me up. I am humble and know I must improve with time.”

Ibrahimovic also was asked about their talks for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

“I know Rashford very well, I played with him when he was young, now he’s a grown-up and has done great things with Manchester United. I don’t think I need to convince him, because Milan are one of the biggest clubs in the world and everyone wants to come here.

“As of today, it is not an easy operation, but we have not spoken to him yet. We’ll see if we will speak to him.”