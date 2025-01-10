Tribal Football
Most Read
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal

Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land Rashford

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land Rashford
Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land RashfordAction Plus
Italian giants AC Milan are preparing to offload a forward to sign Marcus Rashford.

The Rossoneri are very serious about bringing in the Manchester United outcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rashford does not have a future at United, as he is out of favor with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Per Italian reports, Milan are going to move forward Noah Okafor to RB Leipzig this week.

That is going to make room in their squad for Rashford, if they can do a deal with United.

The Red Devils do not want a straight loan, while they do not want to pay most of Rashford’s wages either.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusOkafor NoahAC MilanManchester UnitedRB LeipzigSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan getting clear Serie A run at Man Utd outcast Rashford
Cassano unsure if AC Milan can land Man Utd attacker Rashford
Napoli's Kvaratskhelia could join Man Utd in Rashford swap deal