Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land Rashford

Italian giants AC Milan are preparing to offload a forward to sign Marcus Rashford.

The Rossoneri are very serious about bringing in the Manchester United outcast.

Rashford does not have a future at United, as he is out of favor with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Per Italian reports, Milan are going to move forward Noah Okafor to RB Leipzig this week.

That is going to make room in their squad for Rashford, if they can do a deal with United.

The Red Devils do not want a straight loan, while they do not want to pay most of Rashford’s wages either.