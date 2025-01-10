AC Milan getting clear Serie A run at Man Utd outcast Rashford

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has NOT spoken to Como this week.

Rashford's agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, has been in Italy this week for talks with AC Milan about a January move.

Maynard has spent several days in Milan meeting positively with Rossoneri directors.

Como have also been linked, where former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas is now head coach.

But a source inside the Rashford camp told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “No talks taking place or planned and not an option under consideration for Marcus/his camp.”

