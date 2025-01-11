AC Milan coach Conceicao talks up potential Rashford arrival

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao has left the door open to the arrival of Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been in Milan this week for talks with Rossoneri officials about a January move.

Asked about the prospect of signing the England international, Conceicao said on Friday: "Rashford is a good player like many others, some are on the market, others are not, let's see what happens."

However, Milan has serious competition for Rashford.

The 27-year-old is also a target for clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.